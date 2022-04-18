Advertisement

Local FBI division seeing uptick in sextortion targeting teen boys

File photo depicting computer and data
File photo depicting computer and data(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIOV) – The St. Louis division of the FBI has seen an uptick in sextortion targeting teenage boys.

Officials told News 4 predators pretending to be teenage girls push the boys into performing explicit acts on video. The offenders then threaten to make the video public unless the teen pays up.

The predators meet the victims on social media and sometimes even in games.

Most victims stay silent about it out of embarrassment, but the FBI is encouraging victims to report it to the local office. The FBI also advises not to delete anything until law enforcement reviews it. Also, if you are a victim outline every detail to law enforcement so they can track down the offender.

