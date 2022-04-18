Advertisement

Investigators look closely at similarities between I-65 and I-70 killers

A man killed six people in 1992, appearing out of nowhere to strike in broad daylight before disappearing just as fast.
By Bob Cyphers
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has learned that detectives working the I-70 serial killer case are now closely examining a new clue.

And it might have been staring them in the eye.

Two weeks ago, authorities in Indiana and Kentucky identified Harry Edward Greenwell as the I-65 serial killer. Numerous pieces of DNA evidence tied Greenwell to three motel highway killings there between 1987 and 1990. The I-70 murders happened just two years later in the spring of 1992. Greenwell died of cancer in 2013 at the age of 68.

I-65 killer: Could he be the I-70 serial killer?

The local task force investigating the I-70 killings has been in contact with the I-65 detectives, and they have noticed one striking resemblance between Greenwell, and the I-70 composite sketches: a lazy, droopy left eye.

“There are similarities ... specifically, the lazy eye,” Captain Raymond Floyd of the St Charles Police Department said. It was Floyd who launched and is spearheading the I-70 task force, which has brought together agencies from St. Charles, Indianapolis, Wichita, Terre Haute, and Raytown - cities where the I-70 killer left behind six bodies in a one-month stretch.

And then there is the remarkably close timeframe of the highway killings.

“The timeframe involved is just hard to ignore,” Floyd said.

But there are also stark differences between Greenwell and who the I-70 investigators believe they are looking for. Greenwell is much older and taller than their suspect model. And while he robbed and assaulted his victims, the I-70 killer did neither. But for now, Greenwell is still on the I-70 table.

“We can’t disregard a possible suspect based only on a composite sketch,” Floyd said, acknowledging Greenwell’s name never surfaced in the I-70 investigation until he was named as the I-65 killer.

Meanwhile, the I-70 task force continues to work non-stop on the case, focusing on new touch or handler DNA evidence to solve their case. Evidence from each of the crime scenes has been saved for 30 years, and multiple pieces are currently in the process of being tested.

Six months after the I-70 task force was launched, and just days away from the 30th anniversary of Nancy Kitzmiller’s murder at the Boot Village store in St. Charles, Floyd still believes the case can be solved.

“Absolutely, I do,” Floyd said. “We think we can develop a suspect from the DNA testing.”

And if they do, will their suspect have a lazy, droopy, left eye?

Click here for KMOV's Chasing the I-70 Killer series

