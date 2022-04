ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local sandwich shop will expand its business to Maryland Heights.

Gioia’s Deli’s walk-up window will open up on Monday, April 25, located at 11855 Adie Rd. Their hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Customers can order online, order for delivery, or walk up and place an order.

