Episode 180: Heavy Riff Brewing

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week on the Meet St. Louis Podcast, we head to Dogtown and visit one of the fastest-growing breweries in the region.

Rick Hagen and Greg Meyer built their brewery on a simple idea: Who doesn’t want to own a brewery? From there, they added their love of music, adorning their one-of-a-kind space with original concert posters that could rival a record store.

All the while, they were making exceptional beer that not only made them leaders of the pack in the competitive beer town of St. Louis, but won them national awards.Rick and Greg sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about what it takes to build and believe in a brewery, and where you take it once you succeed (yes, they are expanding).Here’s the story of how a group of friends made their dreams came true, and how they made some of the city’s best beer along the way.Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!

