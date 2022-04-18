County Executive Page shares preliminary results from ARPA community needs survey for St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - County Executive Dr. Sam Page shared the results from the St. Louis County’s American Rescue Plan Act Community Needs Survey Monday.

The survey asked residents how to use the $83 million in federal relief funds from the ARPA. Seven town halls were held and more than 3,000 residents participated in the survey.

The results stated the top three areas of concern were healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The categories listed for the funds’ investments include access to mental health services, road and sidewalk repairs, access to childcare and early childhood education, support for small businesses, and access to substance abuse treatment.

“We are grateful for these funds,” Page said. “With them comes the responsibility to use this federal relief in a way that generates a healthier economy, a promising future for more of our families, and a St. Louis County that can tout growth, opportunity, and a commitment to improving access to basic needs such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.”

The County Council will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. for a presentation of the results.

