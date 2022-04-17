Woman shot while sitting inside car with infant daughter in backseat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old woman was shot while she was inside a car in North City Saturday afternoon; police say her 4-month-old daughter was in the backseat.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Hodiamont just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say a 25-year-old woman told them she was sitting in a parked car when another woman walked up and fired shots into the car. The suspect then got into a white Hyundai Elantra that has a pink strip down the hood and fled.

The infant was not injured. The 25-year-old woman drove to 1300 Glasgow to report the incident; she suffered a graze wound to her arm and refused medical attention.

