Police: 2 dead, several injured in Pittsburgh party shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people are dead and 11 people are injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

Pittsburgh police said in a news release that the shooting happened during a party at an Airbnb property in the city’s North Side. There were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage, authorities said.

Police said when officers arrived they saw people fleeing the scene and trying to escape by jumping out of windows. Multiple people were taken to the hospital.

Two male juveniles died at the hospital, police said. They were not yet identified.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, WTAE-TV reported.

Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred.

There is no information on any suspects at this time.

