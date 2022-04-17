Advertisement

Greenville, Illinois woman killed in two-car accident

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 23-year-old woman was killed in a two-car accident that happened in Greenville, Illinois Saturday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 40 and Illinois Route 127. A 16-year-old girl from Smithboro, Illinois was driving a 2005 white GMC pickup truck westbound on Highway 40, when police say she failed to yield and tried to turn left onto Route 127. The GMC pick-up truck hit a 2007 Blue Nissan Maxima that was going eastbound on Highway 40.

The driver of the Maxima, a 23-year-old woman from Greenville, Illinois, was killed. A 17-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, both from Alton, and a 25-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were passengers in the Maxima. All three were taken to a hospital with injuries.

The driver of the GMC pick-up truck was taken to a hospital with injuries.

