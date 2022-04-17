4Warn Forecast: Rain Moves Out Tonight, Below Average Temps Through Wednesday

Weather Discussion: Rain ends later tonight. Cloudy skies will great you Monday morning but it will become sunny by the afternoon. Expect a chilly & breezy day.

Through Wednesday, we will have below-average temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Watch Tuesday morning for a widespread frost or freeze. We flip the switch in the second half of the workweek when the 70s and 80s return! The last time we had temperatures in the 80s was March 2nd, before that, it was back in October 2021.

