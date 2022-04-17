Advertisement

1 dead after drive-by shooting in Jennings

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- One person died after being shot in their car in Jennings Saturday, police said.

Police said two people were sitting inside the vehicle in the 6300 block of Lillian around 4:45 p.m. when somebody drove by and opened fire and then fled. Both people inside the vehicle were hit by gunfire. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cardinals 5K raises money for youth sports
Cardinals 5K raises money for youth sports
Graphic
Man killed in North City rollover crash
FILE - In this April 12, 2016 file photo, Eette, , specially trained by the Transportation...
Lambert ranked 2nd slowest moving security line in U.S
Crime time cameras in North City
St. Louis Board of Aldermen pass bill to send $2.5 million to Real Time Crime Center