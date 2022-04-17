1 dead after drive-by shooting in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- One person died after being shot in their car in Jennings Saturday, police said.

Police said two people were sitting inside the vehicle in the 6300 block of Lillian around 4:45 p.m. when somebody drove by and opened fire and then fled. Both people inside the vehicle were hit by gunfire. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

