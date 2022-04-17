At least 1 dead after double stabbing in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person is dead after a double stabbing in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Montclair at around 2:54 am. Police said two women were stabbed and at least one was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No further information has been released.

