At least 1 dead after double stabbing in North City

A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person is dead after a double stabbing in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Montclair at around 2:54 am. Police said two women were stabbed and at least one was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No further information has been released.

