St. Louis Board of Aldermen pass bill to send $2.5 million to Real Time Crime Center

The bill would add more crime cameras in the city.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to send $2.5 million to the city’s Real Time Crime Center Thursday.

The money is being reapportioned from $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated for police overtime.

Board Bill 206 cosponsor and Vice President for the city’s Public Safety Committee, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd of Ward 22, told News 4 many constituents in his ward requested more Real Time Crime cameras.

Boyd said it’s not clear how many more cameras the money will buy, but the costs have gone down over the years.

“When people realized they’re being ‘video’d,’ you know, it makes them go someplace else with it,” said North City business owner Debra Edward, who works near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Goodfellow Boulevard. “If we could just put one on every other corner.”

“It’s better in the area than I thought it would be,” said Rhonda Lawson, who owns a business near the same North City intersection. “My clients are from all over St. Louis and Illinois. So, I feel like if they’re not from St. Louis City, like me, they feel like it might not be safe over here.”

Mayor Tishaura Jones needs to sign off on the bill. Her office declined to comment on it Friday.

