Lambert ranked 2nd slowest moving security line in U.S

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The security line at Lambert Airport is one of the slowest moving in the country.

Luggage storage company Bounce analyzed data from TSA to see which airports have the worst waits. Lambert came in as the 2nd slowest.

The average wait time is around 28 minutes. The number one slowest is Palm Beach, which is eight minutes slower than St. Louis.

