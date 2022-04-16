Advertisement

Lambert ranked 2nd slowest moving security line in U.S

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The security line at Lambert Airport is one of the slowest moving in the country.

Luggage storage company Bounce analyzed data from TSA to see which airports have the worst waits. Lambert came in as the 2nd slowest.

The average wait time is around 28 minutes. The number one slowest is Palm Beach, which is eight minutes slower than St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime time cameras in North City
St. Louis Board of Aldermen pass bill to send $2.5 million to Real Time Crime Center
Crime time cameras in North City
St. Louis Board of Aldermen pass bill to send $2.5 million to Real Time Crime Center
Sugarwich is a place with so much flavor and demand in Tower Grove
Sugar Witch looks to thrive in South City
In the last two weeks two more students and a resident physician have died at SLU, according to...
SLU students continue to rally for mental health resources after student deaths