Advertisement

Blues officially clinch playoff spot

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) scores past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during the...
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) scores past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues are officially returning to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Note clinched a playoff berth with a 6-5 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild Saturday afternoon. 2021-2022 marks the fourth consecutive year the Blues have reached the postseason.

The berth comes only weeks after concern the team would struggle to make playoffs, but eight straight victories have made those struggles seem like a distant memory.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltender...
Tarasenko’s 5-point outing fuels Blues’ 6-2 win over Sabres
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
Blues face the Sabres on 6-game win streak
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) drops to his knees after giving up a goal to St....
Tarasenko scores twice, Blues push past ailing Bruins 4-2