Blues officially clinch playoff spot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues are officially returning to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Note clinched a playoff berth with a 6-5 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild Saturday afternoon. 2021-2022 marks the fourth consecutive year the Blues have reached the postseason.

The berth comes only weeks after concern the team would struggle to make playoffs, but eight straight victories have made those struggles seem like a distant memory.

