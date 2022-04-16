4Warn Forecast: Rain Returns Easter Sunday

Weather Discussion: Be sure to step outside tonight and view April’s full moon, known as the pink moon after a pink wildflower that blooms this time of year. Lows tonight bottom out near 40°.

Easter Sunday is less than ideal. Let’s start with the good news. The rain looks to hold off in the St. Louis area until at least mid afternoon. Now the not so great news. It will be a mostly cloudy and cool day. Afternoon highs will be about 10-15 degrees below average. During the afternoon the rain starts moving in from the southwest. It will mostly be light showers, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Interesting fact, rain on Easter Sunday is quite common. Any given year, we have about a 44% chance of seeing rain on Easter.

After below average temperatures through Wednesday, we’ll see a big warm up heading into late week.

