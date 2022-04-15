Advertisement

Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon.

Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs last week.

The Brewers scored four runs off Adam Wainwright in the first three innings. Narváez hit a solo homer in the second and an RBI double in the third.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Dellwood man gets prison in half-brother’s shooting death
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Detroit Pistons'Braxton Key in the...
Antetokounmpo eager to win title a ‘second time, third time’
Missouri House OKs elections for transgender athletic bans