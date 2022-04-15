Advertisement

Tarasenko’s 5-point outing fuels Blues’ 6-2 win over Sabres

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltender...
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored three times as part of a career-best five-point outing, and the St. Louis Blues rolled to their seventh straight win by beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-2.

Robert Thomas had five assists to extend his point streak to 11 games in which he has six goals and 23 points. Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and David Perron also scored for the Blues, whose surge has them battling the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division standings, and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Asplund scored, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots for Buffalo.

