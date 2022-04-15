St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota.

The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and averaging 3.7 goals on 30.5 shots per game.

The Wild are 11-9-2 in division matchups. Minnesota ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 42.

In their last meeting on April 8, St. Louis won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko has 72 total points for the Blues, 31 goals and 41 assists. Robert Thomas has six goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 91 points, scoring 42 goals and registering 49 assists. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 9-0-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.7 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body).

Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.