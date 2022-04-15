Shortage of high school game officials leads to cancelations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Lafayette High School hosted the Marquette High School varsity and junior varsity baseball teams today. But because of a shortage of game officials, the JV game only had one umpire instead of two.

Jon Sumner is the Lafayette athletic director.

“It’s not ideal. But the way I look at is our kids can play and participate and they get to go out and do what they love,” he said.

Sumner said his school has had only one baseball game canceled so far this season because of a shortage of officials. But cancelations are happening frequently and in a variety of sports.

Bill Buchanan is with Greater St. Louis Assigning, LLC. His company has the responsibility for assigning referees and umpires for all types of sports for 100 area high schools.

“Today I had about 40 games that were going to be one man games or didn’t have umpires today,” he said.

Buchanan described a daily scramble to find enough officials for high school sports. He said part of the problem is the number of officials who decided to stop officiating during the pandemic. Buchanan said three years ago he had a daily list of 250 officials and his current list only has 163 names.

Sumner said the dates for the games for girls lacrosse and field hockey are set according to the availability of referees.

Game officials at the high school and collegiate level often got their start officiating as a teenager. But Buchanan said the many stories of officials being attacked by parents and coaches has hurt recruiting.

“The kids just don’t want to deal with that because they’ve got other things that they’d rather do,” he said.

Sumner said schools have started paying game officials more money in hopes of retaining more workers.

“They’re an important part of the process to give our kids the experience that we want to,” he said.

Sumner said the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has stepped up efforts to recruit more officials, including waiving the $60 fee to join the association.

