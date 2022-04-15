Advertisement

Police say man was driving 97 mph when he injured officers, civilians on I-64 in January

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Charges against 22-year-old Kohl Bryson Parker allege he was driving just under 100 mph when he struck a marked police vehicle, injuring two officers and six civilians.

On Jan. 24, the two officers were pulled over on the inside lane of westbound Interstate 64 assisting six occupants of a vehicle that was immobilized on the highway, a probable cause statement says. The marked police vehicle had its lights on.

The statement says Parker was driving a Lexus sedan at 97.6 mph when he hit the police vehicle. The marked speed limit in that area is 55 mph.

The officers and civilians were taken to the hospital after the collision. At least six of the eight had serious physical injuries, including fractures, traumatic brain injuries and an amputation, the statement says.

Parker has been charged with 12 felonies, including assault and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clementine's Creamery and sustainability
Clementine discusses sustainability
After 59 years in business, Kohn's Kosher Meat and Deli is looking to sell.
Kohn’s Deli looks to sell after nearly 6 decades of business
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
Triple-A and St. Louis Blues partner to encourage safe driving
Spring pest warning: Get home checked
Pest control experts already seeing mosquitoes