Pest control experts already seeing mosquitoes

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – Professionals are on the lookout for pests.

Pest control experts told News 4 they are getting calls for termites, ants and even mosquitoes, which usually don’t show up until it is much warmer. Little ants are a nuisance, but they don’t cause damage. Large ants and termites can create a problem.

When it comes to mosquitoes be on the lookout for standing water because the female needs only about a bottle cap of water to reproduce.

