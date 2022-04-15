Pest control experts already seeing mosquitoes

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – Professionals are on the lookout for pests.

Pest control experts told News 4 they are getting calls for termites, ants and even mosquitoes, which usually don’t show up until it is much warmer. Little ants are a nuisance, but they don’t cause damage. Large ants and termites can create a problem.

When it comes to mosquitoes be on the lookout for standing water because the female needs only about a bottle cap of water to reproduce.

