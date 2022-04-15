Advertisement

Organizations partner for free home repair for veterans

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – Four local veterans had their houses spruced up Friday thanks to ‘Rebuilding Together St. Louis’ and the Home Depot.

About 50 volunteers helped with flooring, painting, adding grab bars where needed, electrical work and yard cleanup. The repairs were made possible by The Home Depot Foundation and didn’t cost anything for the homeowners.

The organization helps veterans, low-income families and people living with disabilities to stay in their own homes. They plan to work on about 40 houses throughout the spring.

