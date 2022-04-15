Advertisement

Man charged with woman’s death during botched St. Louis County robbery

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man has been charged after a suspected would-be robber was shot and killed while trying to break into a home in North County in January.

At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, officers found 23-year-old Shabria Furlow dead in the 300 block of Lancashire Road. Detectives learned Furlow was attempting to break into the home to rob the residents inside. She was then shot by someone inside the home.

On April 13, Marlando Perry was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in relation to Furlow’s death. His cash-only bond was set at $500,000.

Charging documents state surveillance video showed multiple men approaching the home and shooting in the home’s direction before running off at the time of the incident. Detectives also reported finding messages between Perry and others discussing the burglary.

