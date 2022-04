ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT will shut down I-44 at the Route 47 St. Clair interchange.

Crews will be demolishing the Rte. 47 bridge over I-44. Traffic will be detorued off the Rte. 47 ramps and back on the highway.

All lanes should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday on April 18.

