Family questions timeline of missing woman found dead

Lilly Teixeira
Lilly Teixeira
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) - Police identified a woman’s body found wrapped in bedding and left in the backyard of a St. Louis home in the College Hills neighborhood. The St. Louis Police Department identified the woman as, 24-year-old Lilly Teixeira.

The woman’s mother, Jeri Teixeira, said she’s heartbroken over her daughter’s death. She described Lilly as being a loving, kind person, who had a huge smile and would do anything for anyone, Teixeira is also questioning the official timeline surrounding her daughter’s death.

Read: Woman found dead wrapped in linen identified

Lilly Teixeira was staying at Rosati Center in the 4200 block of North Grand, to receive mental health treatment. The center reported her missing on April 2 and police discovered her body on April 5. But, the mother believes her daughter died days before she was reported missing.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office said the body was found in a state of decomposition. She also said it required a forensic pathologist to identify the body, using x-rays from a local hospital. The spokesperson said the cause of death won’t be determined until the results from lab tests are received.

Jeri Teixeira also said she was upset that she didn’t receive notification of her daughter’s death until several days after she was identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

