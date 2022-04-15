Advertisement

EB 64 back open in downtown St. Louis after fatal crash involving a motorcycle

Traffic was diverted off of eastbound I-64 in downtown St. Louis following a crash on April 15,...
Traffic was diverted off of eastbound I-64 in downtown St. Louis following a crash on April 15, 2022.(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Eastbound Interstate 64 was closed for more than an hour after a crash before 6th street Friday afternoon. A man on a motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

The crash happened around 2:28 p.m. All eastbound lanes were closed at this time and MoDOT is advising drivers to take an alternate route.

An accident reconstruction team was requested to go to the scene of the accident.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lilly Teixeira
Family questions timeline of missing woman found dead
How you can get a $5 car wash next week
Image depicting traffic cones
I-44 will shut down due to demolition
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
16-year-old girl injured when bullet came into her St. Louis bedroom