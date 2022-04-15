EB 64 back open in downtown St. Louis after fatal crash involving a motorcycle

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Eastbound Interstate 64 was closed for more than an hour after a crash before 6th street Friday afternoon. A man on a motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

The crash happened around 2:28 p.m. All eastbound lanes were closed at this time and MoDOT is advising drivers to take an alternate route.

An accident reconstruction team was requested to go to the scene of the accident.

