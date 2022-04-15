Easter brunch, treats coming at increased cost as food prices continue to rise

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts groceries could increase by another 4 percent by the end of the year, capping off historic inflation as consumers struggle to put food on the table.

The agency said the cost of eating out could increase by as much as 6.5 percent, as business owners and distributers are forced to pass on price increases to customers.

“We can’t just take it on the chin, we have to pass it on unfortunately,” Sam Orlando Jr., owner of Orlando’s Event Centers, Catering and Special Events, said.

Orlando’s has been in the St. Louis area for nearly 50 years and has made Easter and Mother’s Day brunch a tradition. In 2020, to-go orders were loaded into customer’s cars. Last year, plexiglass dividers separated staff members from guests in the buffet line.

“I finally feel like we’re coming back,” Orlando said. “This year, people will be able to visit any of the buffet stations and help themselves and I think people are really looking forward to that.”

Over the course of several seating times, Orlando is expecting close to 1,000 people to attend the brunch.

“That’s very comparable to pre-pandemic numbers, like in 2019,” he said.

However, Orlando said rising food prices, shortages and staffing woes is making the pandemic rebound difficult.

“It’s been devastating to anyone in the hospitality industry,” he said. “It’s like everyday you don’t know, everyday there’s something you can’t get, or something has doubled in price.”

Orlando said the price of the buffet was raised this year to make up for the rising costs of supplies. He’s recruited everyone in his family and friends group to help staff the brunch, too.

“Everyone we know is working on Sunday,” he said.

At Brett Hull’s Junction House, staff will serve an all-day brunch for the first time since opening in the fall of 2020.

“They {customers} were calling us asking us what we were doing before we even knew what path we were going down so we decided to go with a brunch,” Julie Debibo, manger at Brett Hull’s Junction House, said.

The buffet will feature everything from eggs benedict to salmon and shrimp cocktail. As of Friday afternoon, Debibo said more than 450 people were on the books for Sunday, with more reservations expected.

People looking to attend family gatherings were stocking up on Easter treats at Sugar and Slice Bakery in St. Charles on Friday morning. Pre-orders have flooded the shop for everything from cookies, pie, macaroons and cakes.

“Usually they’ll buy a cake, or a pie and then have a lot of these little odds and ends that are nice little basket stuffers,” Lydia Allen, owner of Sugar and Slice, said.

Allen said she recently let go of her distributor due to rising food costs. Now, she’s struggling to get her hands on ingredients she needs to bake.

“I’m trying my best not to raise prices but there’s only so far you can go without handing that down to your customer,” she said. “It’s just a lot, when things are doubling and going up 10 or 15 percent every week.”

