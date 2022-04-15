Advertisement

Do you recognize them? Surveillance photos, video show duo still sought after months after man killed in downtown St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police hope surveillance photos and video will help them find a man and woman possibly connected to a downtown St. Louis shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Demetrise Thomas was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. on September 20 in the 500 block of N. 20th Street.

Days after the murder, police released two surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the man and woman seen in them. The man in the photos was reportedly seen on surveillance video firing shots during the incident. Friday, police released surveillance video, which showed the man with a gun.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Public help needed to identify man and woman connected to St. Louis murder
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
16-year-old girl injured when bullet came into her St. Louis bedroom
Image shows an ambulance.
Man, 51, killed in South City E-Bike crash
A 31-year-old man has been charged for the triple shooting along the downtown St. Louis...
Man charged for triple shooting along St. Louis riverfront