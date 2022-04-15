Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Scattered Rain & A Few Rumbles Today

By Matt Chambers
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Weather Discussion: Friday begins with a dry morning rush hour, but clouds will take over and scattered showers are expected from late morning into the afternoon and evening. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, mainly south of St. Louis. Saturday will be dry, but a bit cooler. Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, it will be cool with considerable cloudiness. Chilly 40s (and some upper 30s) in the morning, with a cool high in the 50s. Plus, there is a chance of scattered showers. Right now, the higher chance appears to be after Noon. Check back for updates on the timing of Easter rain.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

4Warn Forecast: Clear & Cool Tonight, Rain Chance Returns Tomorrow
7day
4Warn Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Windy Today
4Warn Alert: A Chilly Night, Frost Advisory Southwest
