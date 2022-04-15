4Warn Forecast: Scattered Rain & A Few Rumbles Today

Weather Discussion: Friday begins with a dry morning rush hour, but clouds will take over and scattered showers are expected from late morning into the afternoon and evening. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, mainly south of St. Louis. Saturday will be dry, but a bit cooler. Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, it will be cool with considerable cloudiness. Chilly 40s (and some upper 30s) in the morning, with a cool high in the 50s. Plus, there is a chance of scattered showers. Right now, the higher chance appears to be after Noon. Check back for updates on the timing of Easter rain.

