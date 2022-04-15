4Warn Forecast: Scattered Rain & A Few Rumbles Through This Evening

Weather Discussion: Scattered showers will continue through this evening. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, mainly south of St. Louis, where the heaviest of the rain is expected. Saturday will be dry, but a bit cooler. All things considered, it should be a fairly nice day. Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, it will be cool with considerable cloudiness. Chilly 40s (and some upper 30s) in the morning, with a cool high in the 50s. Plus, there is a chance of scattered showers. Right now, the higher chance appears to be after Noon. Check back for updates on the timing of Easter rain.

