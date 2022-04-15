Advertisement

16-year-old girl injured when bullet came into her St. Louis bedroom

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – A 16-year-old girl was injured when a bullet came into her bedroom Thursday.

St. Louis police reported the girl was walking past her bedroom window when she heard the gunshot. The girl’s right arm was slightly swollen and red from what appeared to be small shards of glass. Her mom, who was in the living room at the time, took the girl to the hospital.

The girl’s window and bedroom wall had ballistic damage, police said.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Nassau shortly before 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Image shows an ambulance.
Man, 51, killed in South City E-Bike crash
A 31-year-old man has been charged for the triple shooting along the downtown St. Louis...
Man charged for triple shooting along St. Louis riverfront
Reginald Washington, Bryan Zukeran Jr & Marlando Perry are facing charges in relation to the...
Three charged with woman’s death during botched St. Louis County robbery
Some residents in St. Clair County have been advocating for outdoor weather sirens for decades.
Some Metro East residents have gone years without working outdoor weather sirens