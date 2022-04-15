16-year-old girl injured when bullet came into her St. Louis bedroom

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – A 16-year-old girl was injured when a bullet came into her bedroom Thursday.

St. Louis police reported the girl was walking past her bedroom window when she heard the gunshot. The girl’s right arm was slightly swollen and red from what appeared to be small shards of glass. Her mom, who was in the living room at the time, took the girl to the hospital.

The girl’s window and bedroom wall had ballistic damage, police said.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Nassau shortly before 5 p.m.

