Webster Groves middle school reinstates masks after rise in Covid cases
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEBSTER GROVES (KMOV) -- The Webster Groves School District announced students and staff at Hixson Middle School will wear masks for the next two weeks after a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Webster Groves School Board previously decided it would temporarily impose a mask mandate if a school’s population exceeded a 1.5 percent positivity rate.
