St. Louis families struggle to find formula during nationwide shortage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The formula shortage nationwide is impacting families across the St. Louis area as many store shelves are bare and some stores are implementing limits on how much you can purchase.

“It’s super scary. That’s all she was eating through this first year, there’s not really a back up to that, I don’t make milk anymore,” said Renee Barmeier, a mom of two in Wildwood.

She orders her baby’s formula from Sam’s Club. A few weeks ago their usual kind became unavailable and they had to switch to a different one.

“That was a little bit frustrating because she’s kind of got a sensitive stomach to other stuff so it depends on the ingredients,” she said.

It’s a problem facing many parents as they find empty shelves and some brands completely sold out from store to store.

Stores like Walmart and Walgreens have implemented limitations on how many containers you can purchase. Some brands on Amazon are taking several weeks to ship.

“We cannot be without formula when you care for so many babies,” said DiAnne Mueller with St. Louis Crisis Nursery.

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery provides a safe haven for thousands of children a year and feeding babies is a big part of the job.

Formula is in short supply just like many things across the country due to supply chain issues, but a major recall by Abbott Nutrition just a few months ago which included Similac has made the problem much worse.

St. Louis Crisis Nursery received many donations from the community when the recall initially happened. But now they are hearing from their families that formula is in short supply. For many of their families, driving to multiple stores is not an option.

“We don’t want them watering down formula, that’s so hard on babies and we especially don’t want them feeding babies juice when they run out of formula,” said Mueller.

The Infant Nutrition Council of America recently assured parents in a statement on its website that manufacturers are increasing production to meet families’ needs. The council also encourages parents to keep a 10-day to 2-week supply of formula at home, while urging them not to stockpile products.

