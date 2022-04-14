Shooting leads one dead and one injured in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials reported a homicide after a shooting on Dover St. and Pennsylvania Ave. on April 8.

Police reported a 53-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were sitting in a car when a suspect approached them in a white Volkswagen. He entered their car and announced a robbery.

They handed him the money, and the suspect told the man to drive. Reports say while he was driving, the suspect allegedly shot him in the arm, and the victim attempted to escape from the vehicle while it was still moving.

Reports say the suspect also shot the woman in the neck and fled the scene in an unknown direction. Both victims were taken to a hospital, the male victim was listed in stable condition, and the woman was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at (314) 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

