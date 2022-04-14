New movement on multi-million dollar ARPA funding bill after delays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis Board of Alderman is taking up a bill that would send nearly $40 million to north St. Louis businesses and programs.

There has been a debate surrounding Board Bill 82 and how the federal funding will be distributed. The latest delay happened about in late March when the bill was expected to be voted on. The City of St. Louis Board of Estimate & Apportionment approved nearly $40 million dollars in American Rescue Planning Funding for North City that will go to businesses and nonprofits

But disagreements followed that move.

St. Louis City’s comptroller Darlene Green and Mayor Tishaura Jones agreed to vote on the bill if certain recommendations were included. In addition, there was a dispute on how that is done with fellow board member Lewis Reed. Following that meeting in March, Reed said the city’s top fiscal board doesn’t have the power to amend bills.

“Essentially they were trying to figure out how they could amend the bill,” Reed said. “The appropriate way was to vote to pass Board Bill 82 out as presented and a vote to say we’re going to send these recommendations back to the sponsor and please consider the following recommendations. That’s about all the power that board has.”

Thursday, the bill goes back to aldermen who will decide if they’ll add those recommendations. Jones still has to sign off on any approved bill.

