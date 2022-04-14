MSHP outlines criteria for an Amber Alert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has a plan for when an Amber Alert is issued.

For an Amber Alert activation, law enforcement must first have a reasonable belief an abduction occurred. There also must be a credible threat of serious injury to that child and be enough of a description of the victim and abductor. Lastly, the child must be 17 years old or younger.

Authorities said parental abductions do not always meet the criteria for an Amber Alert unless there is evidence to indicate harm to the child or other custodial entity.

