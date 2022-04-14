Man dies months after fighting with robbers in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who was assaulted and robbed in north St. Louis in September 2021 has died.

Anthony Fields was at Lee and Newstead at 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 when a car pulled up next to him and three people got out. One of the suspects pointed a gun at Fields, 51, and demanded money from him. Fields and the suspects then got into a fight, which ended with Fields forcibly being robbed.

On Jan. 16, Fields was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Medical Examiner notified the Homicide Division on April 12 that Fields’ death was caused by complications from his injuries. The death was reclassified as a homicide.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to call the police or CrimeStoppers.

