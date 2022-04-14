Live racing returns for the 97th year at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Live thoroughbred horse racing will return at FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing on Tuesday, April 19th at 1 p.m.

This race season, the “Pick 7″, Fiesta Night, Military Night will return along with food trucks and more. The $250,000 St. Louis Derby will also return on August 20. Last year’s winner of the race was Flash Of Mischief.

“We are excited once again to welcome fans back for another season of great racing,” said Melissa Helton, President & General Manager. “To also have the St. Louis Derby back, everyone is excited for all the action leading up to it.”

More information can be found at fairmountpark.com or by calling (317) 246-0436.

