Driver called police after hitting pedestrian with car in Fairview Heights parking lot

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Fairview Heights restaurant Thursday.

The pedestrian was hit around 1:35 p.m. in the parking lot of the T.G.I. Fridays at 6900 North Illinois.  The car that hit the pedestrian then drove off, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car later called the police and told them where he was at. Police then arrested the man.

