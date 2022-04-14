Advertisement

Dinoroarus at the Saint Louis Zoo is bigger and better this year

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emerson Dinoroarus has opened bigger and better than before at the Saint Louis Zoo.

This year visitors will encounter the never-before-seen spikey dinosaur euoplocephalus, the Dino Dig, the Dino Playground and enhanced educational offerings. In addition, there are 14 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs.

Dinoroarus will be open until Oct. 31, 2022.

