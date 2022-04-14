Dinoroarus at the Saint Louis Zoo is bigger and better this year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emerson Dinoroarus has opened bigger and better than before at the Saint Louis Zoo.

This year visitors will encounter the never-before-seen spikey dinosaur euoplocephalus, the Dino Dig, the Dino Playground and enhanced educational offerings. In addition, there are 14 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs.

Dinoroarus will be open until Oct. 31, 2022.

