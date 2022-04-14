Charges refiled in Branson duck boat tragedy as the U.S. Senate considers bill calling for safety improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office has refiled charges in the Branson Ride the Ducks boat tragedy.

This, as the push for safety improvements, makes its way through capitol hill.

“Each case is hereby dismissed without prejudice,” said Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship.

Last week he declined to move forward with a criminal case against 3 Branson Ride the Ducks employees. Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Charles Baltzell and Curtis Lanham faced 63 felony charges in connection with the deaths of 17 people after a duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake in July of 2018. Those charges included involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Two days later the trio learned they are facing those charges again.

“We’re disappointed that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has refiled these same charges after an extensive preliminary hearing, arguments, briefing, and the decision dismissed by an experienced trial judge. The defendant will be prepared to enter a not guilty plea and raise all appropriate arguments at the proper time,” said defense attorney J.R. Hobbs.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt released this statement:

“As I’ve previously said, my office is committed to fighting for justice on behalf of the 17 people tragically killed in 2018 that’s why we refiled charges in this case.”

Currently, there are changes being proposed in Washington D.C.

House bill 6865 first introduced this February has already advanced to the senate. It’s referred to as the ‘Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022′. Title III - Maritime, Subtitle B - Vessel Safety, Section 305 calls for increased duck boat safety; specifically greater stability and reserve buoyancy, along with canopy and seat belt removal before waterborne operations and training for crews will be required.

These are concerns the National Transportation Safety Board first raised in 1999 after the sinking of Miss Majestic in Hot Springs Arkansas. Twenty-one people were onboard, 13, including 3 children were killed on Lake Hamilton.

The NTSB made recommendations to improve vessel safety back then though they weren’t implemented.

Those same recommendations were made after the sinking of Stretch Duck 7 on Table Rock Lake in Branson nearly 4 years ago.

The bill would require the Coast Guard to respond to the NTSB safety measures within 90 days from the date they are issued.

Lawmakers call this a first step towards holding the Coast Guard accountible for preventing serious injury or death.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy released this statement:

“This is the first meaningful action to improve safety on duck boats in 20 years.”

The criminal case against the Branson Ride the Ducks employees is in its early stages. No court dates have been scheduled.

Right now House bill 6865 sits with a senate committee for review.

