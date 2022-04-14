Charges dismissed for lack of evidence in 2021 murder, CAO says

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday, charges were dropped in the 2021 murder of a 50-year-old man in south St. Louis.

On Nov. 15, 2021, Jerome Taylor, 50, was found gunned down outside the 1400 block of Hickory Lane before 6 p.m. Investigators said Taylor heard gunshots and when outside to investigate when he was struck by gunfire. Paramedics took Taylor to the hospital where he later died,

A person of interest was arrested for the murder but the Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped the charges due to a lack of evidence.

