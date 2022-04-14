‘Autos 4 Autism’ taking place Saturday

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV) – Drag racers will hit the track this weekend in Bonne Terre to benefit a good cause.

Saturday, the seventh annual ‘Autos 4 Autism’ will have drag racing and games for kids. The event raises money for Hope 4 Autism, a non-profit that offers social and vocational training to people with autism.

The benefit will take place at the Bonne Terre drag strip. Tickets are under $10 and kids 12 and under are free. Click here to learn more.

