7-mile stretch of Route 3 to be dedicated to fallen trooper Nicholas Hopkins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/AP) - A section of an Illinois highway will be dedicated to a fallen Illinois State Police trooper Thursday.

At 11 a.m., the Illinois State Police joined by the family of fallen trooper Nicholas Hopkins will hold a private ceremony at a church in Columbia, Illinois before a procession at noon along a seven-mile section of Illinois Route 3 from Kaskaskia Road to GG Road. That stretch will soon be known as the Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins Memorial Highway. A memorial highway sign will be unveiled near GG Road.

Hopkins, 33, of Waterloo, a 10-year veteran of the force, was wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant at an East St. Louis home in 2019. He later died at a hospital. Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith says Hopkins was married and the father of four-year-old twins and an infant daughter.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.