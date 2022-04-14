Advertisement

7-mile stretch of Route 3 to be dedicated to fallen trooper Nicholas Hopkins

ISP SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins has died from his injuries (Source: ISP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/AP) - A section of an Illinois highway will be dedicated to a fallen Illinois State Police trooper Thursday.

At 11 a.m., the Illinois State Police joined by the family of fallen trooper Nicholas Hopkins will hold a private ceremony at a church in Columbia, Illinois before a procession at noon along a seven-mile section of Illinois Route 3 from Kaskaskia Road to GG Road. That stretch will soon be known as the Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins Memorial Highway. A memorial highway sign will be unveiled near GG Road.

Hopkins, 33, of Waterloo, a 10-year veteran of the force, was wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant at an East St. Louis home in 2019. He later died at a hospital. Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith says Hopkins was married and the father of four-year-old twins and an infant daughter.

