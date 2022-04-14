4Warn Forecast: Sunny & Windy Today, Rain Chance Returns Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: Sunshine rules today as temps warm into the 60s, but it’s windy! Expect gusts out of the west as high as 30 MPH. Those winds will settle tonight.

Friday will likely start with some early sun, but clouds will take over and a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front scoots through Missouri and Illinois. Saturday will be dry, but a bit cooler.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, but rain showers are possible. Count on a cool day with lows near 40 and a high in the 50s.

