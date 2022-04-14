Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Sunny & Windy Today, Rain Chance Returns Tomorrow

By Matt Chambers
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Sunshine rules today as temps warm into the 60s, but it’s windy! Expect gusts out of the west as high as 30 MPH. Those winds will settle tonight.

Friday will likely start with some early sun, but clouds will take over and a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front scoots through Missouri and Illinois. Saturday will be dry, but a bit cooler.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, but rain showers are possible. Count on a cool day with lows near 40 and a high in the 50s.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
4Warn Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Windy Today
4Warn Alert: A Chilly Night, Frost Advisory Southwest
4Warn Alert: A Chilly Night, Frost Advisory Southwest
4Warn Alert: Severe Weather Threat Has Ended, Rain & Storms End This Evening
4Warn Alert: Tornado Watch Cancelled, Rain & Storms End This Evening