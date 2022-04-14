4Warn Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Windy Today

Weather Discussion: We will have plenty of sunshine Thursday as temps warm to the 60s. The average high for this time of year is 68 so we’re skewing just a touch below average. Expect a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 MPH, especially during the afternoon.

Friday has a slight chance (20%) for an afternoon shower with a slightly better chance in the evening (30%), but then Saturday is dry. And looking ahead to Easter Sunday, the models don’t all agree but there’s at least a 40% chance for some showers and cool day with lows near 40 and a high in the 50s.

