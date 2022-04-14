4Warn Forecast: Clear & Cool Tonight, Rain Chance Returns Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: Strong winds today will settle after sunset with a cool and clear evening in the 50s.

Friday will start dry, but clouds will take over and a few spotty showers are possible by late morning and afternoon. Then more numerous showers and thus a better chance of rain develops late afternoon into the evening. Some isolated thunder is possible near and especially south of St. Louis. Saturday will be dry, but a bit cooler.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, it will be cool. Chilly 40s in the morning and a cool high in the 50s. Plus, there is a chance of scattered showers. A lower chance in the morning compared to the afternoon and evening, but have the umbrella handy if you’re out at an Easter Egg hunt in case the rain starts while you’re out and about.

