4Warn Alert: A Chilly Night, Frost Advisory Southwest

Weather Discussion: A chilly night is ahead with a low of 37 for St. Louis and some outlying areas around 34 to 36. A frost advisory has been issued for areas southwest of St. Louis. We will have plenty of sunshine Thursday as temps warm to the 60s. Expect a cool and breezy day with gusts around 30 MPH. Friday has a slight chance for afternoon-evening shower, but then Saturday is dry. And looking ahead to Easter Sunday, the models don’t all agree but there’s at least a 40% chance for some showers and cool day with lows near 40 and a high in the mid to low 50s.

Frost Advisory (gray)

