1-year-old safe after man assaults woman, abducts her in Ferguson

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A one-year-old girl is safe after a man allegedly abducted her during a domestic dispute in Ferguson Wednesday night.

According to an AMBER Alert, 33-year-old Joseph Gilliam assaulted a woman in the 10800 block of West Florissant near Interstate 270 before 10 p.m. before taking a 1-year-old girl. Hours after the alert was sent out, Gilliam was taken into custody. News 4 crews saw the child’s mother at the Ferguson Police Department around 1 a.m.

