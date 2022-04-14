1-year-old safe after man assaults woman, abducts her in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A one-year-old girl is safe after a man allegedly abducted her during a domestic dispute in Ferguson Wednesday night.

According to an AMBER Alert, 33-year-old Joseph Gilliam assaulted a woman in the 10800 block of West Florissant near Interstate 270 before 10 p.m. before taking a 1-year-old girl. Hours after the alert was sent out, Gilliam was taken into custody. News 4 crews saw the child’s mother at the Ferguson Police Department around 1 a.m.

