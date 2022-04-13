Woman killed in double shooting along St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A double shooting along the downtown St. Louis riverfront left a woman dead and another person wounded.

Just before midnight, gunfire rang out near South Lenor K Sullivan Boulevard and Poplar Street adjacent to the Mississippi River. Police found both a woman and a man shot in the stomach. The woman was pronounced dead but paramedics took the man to the hospital for treatment.

