Woman killed in double shooting along St. Louis riverfront

Riverfront homi
Riverfront homi
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A double shooting along the downtown St. Louis riverfront left a woman dead and another person wounded.

Just before midnight, gunfire rang out near South Lenor K Sullivan Boulevard and Poplar Street adjacent to the Mississippi River. Police found both a woman and a man shot in the stomach. The woman was pronounced dead but paramedics took the man to the hospital for treatment.

